One man killed in crash

MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one man died in a crash after fleeing a traffic stop early Saturday morning.
Officials said 29-year-old Todd Walter, from Chicago, drove away from a stop with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office just before 5:00 near 200 E. McDonald Street. He failed to make a turn and crashed into a building, hitting a parked semi and becoming trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters extricated Walter and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The crash investigation is ongoing.