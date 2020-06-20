One man killed in crash

MOUNT PULASKI, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said one man died in a crash after fleeing a traffic stop early Saturday morning.

Officials said 29-year-old Todd Walter, from Chicago, drove away from a stop with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office just before 5:00 near 200 E. McDonald Street. He failed to make a turn and crashed into a building, hitting a parked semi and becoming trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters extricated Walter and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash investigation is ongoing.

