DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A 22-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot early Thursday morning.

Police responded to the area of Wood and Maffit Street at around 1:30 a.m. after being informed of shots being fired in the area.

The victim was able to identify the suspect and a search of the area was completed. During the search, police recovered a stolen firearm.

Officials say that the suspect, 23-year-old Keylon Oneal, was taken into custody. He was booked on charges of Attempted Murder, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Felon in Possession of a firearm and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Anyone with information should contact the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigations Division (217-424-2736) or Crimestoppers (217-423-8477).