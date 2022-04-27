DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Decatur police responded to a shots fired call at East Center Street at around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say that as they got to the scene, a 49-year-old Decatur resident arrived by private vehicle at a nearby hospital with life-threatening wounds from the gunfire.

No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is still on-going.

Anyone with information should contact the Decatur Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 217-424-2736 or Crimestoppers at 217-423-8477.