EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man was taken to the hospital after a crash on I-70.

Police say 33-year-old Hassan Habbad was driving west of Effingham when he tried to pull over to the shoulder by the rest stop. He swerved off the road and hit 28-year-old Braich Singh, who was already parked on the shoulder.

The hit caused Singh’s car to roll over. Singh was taken to the hospital and Habbad was charged with improper lane usage.