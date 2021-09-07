One man hurt in overnight shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating after a man was shot early Tuesday morning. It happened in the 1000 block of Giddings Street around 1:45 a.m.

Police said they were called to the area for a report of gunfire. They found a 37 year old man with a gunshot wound in his thigh. He told police he was standing outside of a house when multiple people started shooting at him.

The man was taken to the hospital. Police said he was in ‘stable’ condition.

Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.