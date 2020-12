SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are on scene of a deadly shooting. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Police said a 29-year-old man was found dead in a van at a Wendy’s parking lot. The windows were shot out, and bullet holes in the side of the vehicle.

They said there were two suspects, but were unable to give more information.

This is a developing story.