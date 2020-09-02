One man dead after car crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One man is dead after his car crashed Tuesday night.

The Champaign County Coroner says 62-year-old John P. Wilson from Oakwood, Illinois, was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:58 PM.

Officials say the crash happened on I-57 northbound, near milepost 228 at 5:48. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, September 2nd at the Champaign County Regional Morgue Facility.

This death is being investigated by the Champaign Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police District 10.