MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that a boil order has been issued for Oakwood Dr. and a portion of Golf Dr. in Mahomet’s Parkhill subdivision.

The water district said that any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 5 minutes. Water is okay for bathing, laundry, and other common uses at this time.

A notice will be sent from the water district when the boil order has been lifted.