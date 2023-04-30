CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign announced that one eastbound lane of University Avenue will be closed for two weeks beginning Monday, May 1.

The closure, between Chestnut Street and First Street, is in order to repair a sanitary sewer service. City officials said eastbound traffic will be reduced to one lane in the area. They said when possible, the lane will be reopened to traffic overnight and throughout the weekend.

The city said they appreciate the cooperation of drivers in the area and encourage caution when traveling through work zones.

The road is scheduled to reopen on Friday, May 12, weather permitting.