COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was killed in a single vehicle accident. It happened about 6:30 am, Sunday, at Coles County Road 030 East at County Road 250 North.

Authorities say the vehicle ran off the roadway and struck a bridge guardrail. The driver, who was not wearing a seat-belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the hospital. The victim’s identity has not yet been released pending family notification.