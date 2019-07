PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — Edgar County Coroner Scott Barrett confirmed a single-vehicle crash resulted in a fatality Wednesday afternoon in Paris.

According to the Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, Lower Terre Haute Road from Midwestern Gas Road to New Providence Church Road was closed as of 1:29 p.m. while authorities worked to clear the scene.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time pending notification of family.