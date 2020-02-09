One injured, school on lockdown after shots fired blocks away

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police say one person was injured after a shooting that happened near Danville High School (DHS) Saturday night.

They say there was no shooting at the school or on the property; but that happened 3 blocks away, on Vermillion Street and Woodbury Street.

DHS was put on a soft lockdown for 15-20 minutes.

The victim received shots to the lower body. They have no connections to the high school.

If you know anything about the incident, please call Danville Police Department at 217-431-2250 or Crimestoppers at 217-446-TIP.