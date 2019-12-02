One injured in shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting left one man injured Saturday, November 30.

Officers say the shooting happened around 12:44 a.m. in the area of the 1100 block of Harmon Street and were called for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found that a victim had left the scene and was receiving treatment from OSF Emergency Room.

Officers responded to OSF and met with a 20-year-old Danville man who had suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

The victim says he was sitting in a vehicle in the area of the 1100 block of Harmon Street when someone started shooting at his car.

The victim said he didn’t see who was shooting and was couldn’t provide a description.

No other injuries were reported during this incident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250. Or you can call Vermilion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.