One Injured in Shelby County Tornado

HERRICK, Ill. (WCIA) – The National Weather Service says that one person was injured in Shelby County from a confirmed tornado late Friday evening.

The tornado touched down near Sorento in Bond County and lifted to the north and east, passing southeast of Coffeen in Montgomery County. It then passed just northwest of Ramsey in Fayette County before hitting just north of Herrick, finally lifting as it passed by.

Initial estimates determine that the tornado was on the ground for approximately 40 miles. It was at its strongest near Herrick, where one man was injured after being trapped in his home. The tornado was rated EF2 with peak winds of 118 mph.

The man’s condition is unknown at this time.