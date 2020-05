BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Sunday m orning.

It happened on the 1900 block of Tracy Drive around 5:40 a.m.

Police say there was a fight inside one of the buildings and shots were fired. A 25-year-old man was shot and taken to St. Joseph’s Medical Center. He appeared to have non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Bloomington Police Department Detective Brad Melton at 309-434-2537.