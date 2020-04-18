COVID-19
Live Coronavirus Tracker

One injured in crash

News
Posted: / Updated:

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was injured in a crash that happened Friday night.

Police say it happened on Interstate 57 Southbound Milepost 153 around 10:30 p.m.

Farhaan Hirsi, 36, of Fort Worth, TX, was traveling south on Interstate 57 in the left lane and ran off the roadway to the left, striking a bridge support structure in the median. 

Hirsi came to a stop in the median. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Golf Tour Extravaganza 2020
Fill out my online form.