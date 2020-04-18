One injured in crash

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was injured in a crash that happened Friday night.

Police say it happened on Interstate 57 Southbound Milepost 153 around 10:30 p.m.

Farhaan Hirsi, 36, of Fort Worth, TX, was traveling south on Interstate 57 in the left lane and ran off the roadway to the left, striking a bridge support structure in the median.

Hirsi came to a stop in the median. He was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still investigating the crash.