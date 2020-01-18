One injured after truck loses control

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — One was injured after a truck lost control on a bridge covered in ice.

Marvin R. Curtiss, 76, of Michigan, was traveling south on I-57 Southbound at milepost 162 when his pickup truck lost control on the ice covered bridge and slid into the guardrail.

The car then bounced off and into the lane of traffic and was struck by another car, driven by James Aitken, 53, of Beecher City, overturning the truck onto the shoulder.

Both drivers reported no injuries and a passenger with Aitken required transport to the St. Anthony Memorial Hospital ER for treatment of injuries.