SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One Illinois university was recognized for their online programs.

Forbes ranked the top 10 best affordable online colleges in the United States in an article published Wednesday. University of Illinois Springfield was ranked as the only Illinois college on the list.

The magazine cited the low net price, the high online retention rate, and counseling services available to students at UIS. They also noted most coursework is asynchronously, letting students decide their own schedule.

“UIS provides students with access to affordable, high-quality educational opportunities that complement their busy lives,” Michele Gribbins, director of the UIS Center For Online Learning, Research and Service, said. “Many faculty are mindful of the expense of higher education and have adopted open educational resources to reduce student textbook costs. Serving online learners is a strong part of what we do as an institution.”

This is UIS’s 25th year offering online degrees. The university currently offers 52 undergraduate and graduate programs completely online, with programs in fields like business administration, communications, and history.

Nearly 40% of the UIS student body is fully online.

You can view Forbes’ full article here and learn more about UIS’ online degree programs here.