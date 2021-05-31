‘One Illinois’ theme of post-COVID-19 state fairs in August

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (AP) — Both Illinois state fairs this summer will boast a unity theme: “One Illinois.”

Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the theme is to inspire the state to come together after the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation last summer of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and DuQuoin State Fair.

Both fairs will host onsite mobile vaccination clinics for their duration so any fair-goer who wants one can be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Illinois State Fair is Aug. 12-22. The fair in DuQuoin is Aug. 27 to Sept. 6.