CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt and another was displaced from their Charleston homes after they both caught fire early Sunday morning.

One of the fires happened in the area of 9th Street and Van Buren Avenue around 1 a.m. Officials said firefighters arrived at a two story, two-unit apartment building and found smoke coming from the second floor. They also found a small amount of fire in a stairwell between the first and second floors; firefighters were able to limit fire damage to the stairwell, but there was smoke damage in the second-floor apartment.

The ground-floor apartment was vacant at the time of the fire with no one living there, but there was a person living in the second-floor apartment. They were home at the time and needed to be rescued via ladders, after which they were taken to an area hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews remained on the scene until 5:42 a.m. as other firefighters were called to a second fire at Northern Estates Mobile Home Park around 4:30 a.m.

Officials said firefighters arrived to find a mobile home fully engulfed in flames with fire spreading to nearby trailers. Crews adopted a defensive attack and were able to have the fire under control within 20 minutes, but the fully engulfed mobile home was a complete loss. The person living there was not home at the time and there were no injuries.

Crews remained at the mobile home fire to put out hot spot until 9:20 a.m.

Both fires are under investigation by the Charleston Fire and Police Departments, along with the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s office.