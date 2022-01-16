One hurt in weekend shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department said that one person was injured in a shooting that happened Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Henry and Victor Streets at approximately 6:36 p.m. after receiving a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they learned a 39-year-old woman inside a house on the block had been shot in her lower right leg. The officers provided medical aid on the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital, where she is currently in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation indicated the victim was shot following a domestic related incident. No one has been arrested yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has additional information about this shooting is asked to contact the CPD at 217-351-4545. Information can be anonymously submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website or using the P3 Tips mobile app. Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.