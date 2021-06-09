One hurt in Tuesday night shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man was left with several gunshot wounds after a shooting Tuesday night in a business parking lot.

A press release from the Champaign Police Department says officers responded just after 10 p.m. to the area of West Bradley and North Prospect Avenue.

Police say while on their way to the scene, dispatchers told them a gunshot victim was dropped off at Champaign Fire Station #3, 702 W. Bradley Avenue.

Officers were told a 28-year-old man was shot in the hip and his lower limbs. The victim was taken to a local hospital and went in to surgery, police say.

Investigators say the man had a car’s rear hatch door open and was inside installing a car seat. Police say he was parked outside of a business near Bradley and Prospect.

Detectives say an unknown Black male suspect walked up behind the car and fired several shots at the man. He was hit several times by the gunfire, the release says.

Police add a person who is female was standing near the car while holding a 1-year-old child. Both were not hurt by the shooting.

The release says that person began driving the gunshot victim to a local hospital but stopped at the fire station due to the severity of his injuries.

Police say they have limited information on the suspect’s description. No arrests have been made.

Detectives say they are continuing to investigate and they ask anyone with security cameras to contact them as the video may help their investigation.

