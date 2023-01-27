MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt Thursday night when an apartment building in Mattoon caught fire.

The fire happened at 2101 Champaign Avenue, a three-story multi-unit building, just before 6:30 p.m. Crews arrived to find light smoke coming from the second floor and found fire inside one of the units on that floor. They were able to extinguish the flames with a hose line, containing the fire to the unit where it started. Smoke that spread throughout the second and third floors was subsequently removed through ventilation.

Other firefighters cleared the building of occupants, assisting several in leaving their units. Three were treated for minor smoke inhalation, but only one was taken to the hospital. The other two did not wish to be transported.

Once the fire was contained and the smoke was removed from the building, occupants were allowed to return inside once air monitoring showed it was safe to do so.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by careless use of smoking materials.