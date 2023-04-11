EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was hurt Tuesday morning in a fire that broke out in a mobile home, the Effingham Fire Department said.

Officials said the department received a call for a report of smoke coming out of the home at 203 Lakewood Manor Drive. Arriving firefighters confirmed this report and found one of the home’s occupants sitting on the ground outside. They advised firefighters that another occupant was still inside, but that person was able to exit on his own safely shortly after.

One of the occupants was taken to an area hospital for treatment of the injuries they sustained during the fire. There is no word on their condition.

Firefighters were able to quicky extinguish the fire and a search found no one else inside the home. They were on the scene for just under an hour and received assistance from Effingham Police, Rural Med EMS, Shumway Fire Protection District and Teutopolis Fire Protection District.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was called in to conduct an investigation of the fire, assisted by Effingham Fire and Police.