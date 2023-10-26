DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A woman was hurt early Thursday morning after a home in Danville caught fire, the Danville Fire Department said.

Officials said on social media that the fire happened in the area of Oak and Roselawn Streets. Upon arrival, firefighters were informed that the woman was still inside the home, where there was heavy fire and smoke conditions.

Officials said firefighters made entry and began attacking the flames while others entered through a window and began a search for the woman. They quickly found her and took her out of the home through the window.

One firefighter is said to have suffered a minor hand injury while taking the woman out, but officials said they did not need medical attention and went back to work.

The woman was taken to OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. Her name and condition were not released.

Firefighters were on the scene until 3:34 a.m., but investigators looking into the cause of the fire remained until 7 a.m.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is assisting in the investigation. The cause remains unknown, but investigators determined the smoke detectors inside the home were not working. The fire caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage.