DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One person was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a house fire in Decatur.

The fire happened in the area of North Clinton Street and East Center Street. Officials with the Decatur Fire Department said firefighters received a report of a home on fire and arrived to find heavy smoke and fire coming from the one-story house.

Firefighters deployed several hoses and attacked the fire inside the home, knocking down the main body of fire and gaining access to the burning attic. Additional firefighters ventilated the roof, allowing the fire to be extinguished within 40 minutes.

Officials said there were three people at the house, who were all able to escape on their own. One person was taken to Decatur Memorial Hospital after burning their hand. No one else was hurt and all firefighters were back in service within two hours.

Investigators determined that the fire was an accident, caused by incense burning too close to flammable materials.