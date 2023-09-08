CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – One person is hurt after a kitchen fire inside a Champaign duplex early Friday morning.

The fire happened at approximately 3:30 a.m. near Nathaniel Burch Drive and Fourth Street. Officials with the Champaign Fire Department said the fire was found mostly in the kitchen and was put out quickly.

The person living in the affected home was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. They will also be displaced because of the damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.