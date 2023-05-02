SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house fire in Springfield resulted in a dog’s death and the human occupant being hospitalized Tuesday morning, Springfield Fire officials said.

The fire happened at 2160 Pickett Street just before 2 a.m. Officials said firefighters arrived to find heavy fire throughout the first floor and extending into the attic.

Responding deputies from the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office found the occupant at a neighbor’s home. They were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The occupant is expected to be ok.

Their dog, meanwhile, was found inside the home and could not be saved.

The fire was contained to the house without spread to other structures and was extinguished within 10 minutes of firefighters’ arrival. The cause of the fire is under investigation.