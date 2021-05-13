One hurt after head-on crash with semi-truck

LATHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say one person was airlifted from the scene of a crash Thursday morning in Macon County.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Illinois Route 121 just southeast of North Meridian Avenue in Latham.

Police say a passenger car was going southeast on Route 121 as a semi-truck was headed in the opposite direction.

Investigators say the car drifted into oncoming traffic and hit the semi-truck head-on.

Troopers say the driver of the car was airlifted to regional hospital. He is expected to survive.

Police add no one else was hurt, adding that the passenger car driver was the only person inside their vehicle.

The road was closed for about two hours for cleanup and recovery of the semi-truck.

No further information was immediately available.