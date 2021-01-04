One hurt after car vs. semi truck crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Troopers say a Peru, Ind. woman is expected to survive after being hurt in a crash Sunday.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened at 1:38 p.m. about 4 miles east of the Randolph Street exit on I-70 in Vandalia.

Troopers say Kari Lynn Stephens, 60, was driving a gray 2011 Toyota Highlander east on I-70 when she hit a white 2019 Freightliner semi-truck, also heading east.

The release says her car became lodged under the trailer of the semi-truck. Stephens was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Troopers say they cited her for failure to slow down to avoid a collision. The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t hurt, the report adds.