One hurt after car hits deer

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old woman from Madison, Ill. is expected to survive after crashing her car early Sunday morning outside of Greenup.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened after 5 a.m. on I-70 at milepost 115.

Troopers say Na Shanti L. Jones was driving a black 2017 Nissan Altima east on I-70 when a deer started to cross the road. The front of her car then hit the deer, causing the airbags to deploy.

Police say Jones was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Two minors inside her car were not hurt.