One hurt after car crash involving farming equipment

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Law enforcement authorities said a Louisville, Ill. woman needed medical treatment after a box truck crashed into her car Wednesday afternoon in rural Clay County.

A press release from Illinois State Police said Judy K. Porter, 65, was heading south around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Route 45 near Roadrunner Road in a tan 2013 Ford Edge as farming equipment was slowing down traffic.

A 2012 Chevrolet box truck driven by Pavlo Diplon, 57, of Branson, Mo., then tried to pass the traffic in a no-passing zone. As Porter tried to make a left turn, Diplon crashed his truck into the driver’s side door of her car.

Diplon refused medical treatment at the scene. Porter was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The box truck driver was cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and passing in a no-passing zone.

No further information was available Thursday.