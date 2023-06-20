SEYMOUR, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman in Seymour noticed a change in the trees in her yard. But what she uncovered shed light on a bigger issue affecting more trees than just hers.

And the cause of it is one commonly used herbicide – Dicamba.

The leaves damaged by Dicamba are cupped, curving inward. Abbey Houser says she first noticed it on her young oak trees. She didn’t know what to make of it until a neighbor who studies nature conservation got a closer look.

That’s when Houser realized the damage could be seen on trees throughout her neighborhood.

“It’s a sensitive topic, right? We are a heavy agriculture community, right? We have to feed people, but we also have to protect what we have in the state. And trees are important,” said Houser of Seymour.

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is looking into the neighborhood’s damage. But the discovery already has Houser re-thinking how she takes care of her lawn.

She canceled her lawn treatments to give her trees a break and hopefully lighten the load for other trees on her block.