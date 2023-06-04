MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — Maybe you’ve never been to the Lake of The Woods Freedom Fest. Well, this year is your last chance. The Champaign County Forest Preserve has hosted the festival since 1991.

Officials shared some of the reasons the cherished event is coming to an end, including declining numbers, and lack of volunteers. But also, the effects the sound of fireworks has. Both on the animals and those with PTSD.

They say they’re going out with a bang, even hinting at what will be filling the festival’s shoes.

“We want to make sure we are providing quality community service. That means we want to find an event or events that people really want to come to. So, we’ll be investigating options to figure out what we can bring in the future,” said Lorrie Pearson, Executive Director.

And she’s asking for the community’s help with the search.

Ideas for future summertime events or activities at Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve can be emailed to HQ@ccfpd.org