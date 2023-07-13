WESTFIELD, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was flown from the scene of a Clark County grain bin rescue.

The incident occurred shortly after 8 a.m. (CDT) at Little John Grain Inc. in Westfield.

According to Charleston Fire Assistant Chief Tim Meister, a worker had been in the bin when they fell into the auger. Once first responders arrived on scene they worked to safely remove the man from the auger.

Once removed the person was taken by stretcher to the helicopter and flown from the scene to an area hospital.

Meister did not elaborate further on the extent of the worker’s injuries.

This is the same location that WTWO previously covered a grain bin rescue in February.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.