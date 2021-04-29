One family is grieving after a man is murdered

Westville, Ill. (WCIA) —

“I’m glad that they caught who did it,” Rhoda Truett, Richard Truett’s cousin, said.

A family is grieving after their loved one was murdered. Michelle Ingram and Bailey Castigliola were in court for an arraignment today. They’re accused of killing Richard Truett.

“I can’t imagine the evil that goes into someone’s mind to take someone else’s life like that,” Rhonda Truett said.

Two women have been charged with doing just that. Michelle Ingram and Bailey Castigliola are accused of murdering 46-year-old Richard Truett. Truett was seen leaving his home in Westville on December 27, 2020 with Ingram. When he did not return, his mother reported him missing the next day.

“He wasn’t one to not not let anyone know where he was,” Rhonda Truett said.

Ingram and Castigliola were arrested and charged with aggravated battery earlier this year in connection to his death. For family, they still had a little hope for Truett’s safe return, but that hope disappeared when his remains were found in a field north of Covington on April 7.

“We expected it, but its still not good when you finally find out,” Rhonda Truett said.

The two women were charged this week with murder and homicidal death.

“I hope those two women spend a lot of time in prison and have to think about what they’ve done,” Rhonda Truett said.

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney says the murder was planned. She says the women stabbed and choked Truett to death, then left his body.

“It doesn’t make sense that they killed him like they did,” Kenneth Truett, Richard’s brother said.

The Vermilion County State’s Attorney says the women believed Truett was involved in a child sex ring. The vermilion County Sheriff’s Office say there’s no evidence of that. Truett’s brother, Kenneth, was blown away that was even said about his brother.

“No, that, no, absolutely not. That– no,” Kenneth Truett said.

Comments flooded on Facebook, with friends giving condolences and describing Truett as a quiet, nice guy. His family is still grieving the loss.

“I just want people to know how good of a guy he was,” Rhonda Truett said.

Ingram and Castigliola were in court for arraignment today. Their bond was set at 5 million dollars each.