SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One dog is dead and another person was displaced following a fire in Springfield on Saturday night.

Springfield Fire Department Chief Brandon D. Blough said crews arrived on the scene at White Birch Dr. and saw an attached garage on fire. The fire also spread to the attic. The fire was under control in under 25 minutes.

Blough said salvage covers were used to protect the occupant’s belongings while crews searched for any fire in the attic. The house sustained extensive fire damage.

All of the home’s occupants survived the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.