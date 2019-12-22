One dead, two seriously injured in car accident

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are investigating a car accident that left one dead and two injured.

It happened on I-55 Southbound near Milepost 68 around 5 a.m. on Sunday, December 22.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on I-55 when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled-over.

The driver, Daniel Behrends, 53, of Sullivan, Missouri, was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. Behrands was air-lifted to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

The front and rear seat passengers, Raven Smith, 33, of Sullivan, and Alvin Hunter, 51, of Sullivan, were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected from the vehicle.

Hunter was pronounced deceased on scene by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

Smith was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center with serious injuries.

The crash is under investigation.