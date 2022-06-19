CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager is dead and two women were hurt in a shooting that happened early Sunday morning in Champaign. Another woman was hurt, but not shot, in the ensuing chaos.

Champaign Police responded to the Mach One gas station at Bloomington Road and Prospect Avenue at approximately 1:47 a.m. for a report of a shooting with injuries. At that location they found 18-year-old Prentiss Jackson with several life-threatening gunshot wounds and two women with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their legs. Officers immediately began rendering medical aid and had Jackson taken to Carle Hospital, but he was pronounced dead at 2:18 a.m. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

Officers’ investigation indicated that an impromptu gathering took place in a business parking lot just minutes before the shooting. All three victims were in or near the same car when the shooting occurred; as it happened, the driver of that car attempted to reverse across the parking lot and hit another car, injuring another woman. That victim is expected to be ok.

No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is ongoing.

Home and business owners in the area with exterior surveillance cameras on their property are encouraged to notify Champaign Police, which believes video footage may assist in the investigation. People with video footage or other information can call Champaign Police at 217-351-4545; arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can submit their information to Crime Stoppers by phone (217-373-8477), online or through the P3 Tips app. Crime Stoppers will reward tips in this and other homicide cases with up to $5000 if they result in an arrest.