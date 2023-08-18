CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — An overnight shooting in Champaign left one person dead and two others hurt, Champaign Police announced.

Officials said officers responded to an apartment in the area of South Mattis Avenue and Henry Street Thursday night around 11:17 p.m. They found three men shot: a 21- and 24-year-old, both from Champaign, and a 24-year-old from Urbana.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid along with paramedics and firefighters. All three were taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries; the 24-year-olds are listed in stable condition, but the 21-year-old died shortly after midnight.

The Champaign County Coroner identified the victim as Anthony L. Parks. An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and an inquest may be held at a later date.

Officials said the initial investigation indicated that the victims were inside the apartment when a fight broke out. A fourth person then opened fire, shot the three, and ran away. The suspect is still on the run.

Surveillance camera users in the area, including homeowners and businesses, are encouraged to notify the Champaign Police Department of any findings that may help their investigation. People asked to contact 217-351-4545 if they have video footage or other information.

Anonymous tips can be made to Champaign County Crime Stoppers by calling 217-373-8477, visiting their website, or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app. Crime Stoppers will reward tips resulting in an arrest with $5,000 in homicide investigations.