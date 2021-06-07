One dead, three hurt after UTV crashes into SUV

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old man has died after crashing a utility terrain vehicle into an SUV Sunday afternoon outside of Nokomis.

A press release from Illinois State Police says it happened at 1:31 p.m. Sunday on Irving Road and North 20th Avenue. That’s over 7 miles west of Nokomis.

Related Content Man dies in UTV crash

Troopers say Chad Stewart, of Butler, was driving a 2018 Polaris UTV west on North 20th Avenue, and Delmar Pray, 67, of Nokomis, was driving a gray 2013 Dodge SUV south on Irving Road.

Crash reports say Stewart did not stop for the stop sign and his UTV was hit by the SUV. Police say his UTV then flipped over and he was thrown from the vehicle.

The release says Stewart was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Pray and two passengers in his car were taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, says the report.