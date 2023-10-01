Springfield Police officer shot suspect at entrance to facility, suspect died from his injuries at the hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — One person is dead and another is hurt after police responded to an alleged hostage situation at the Sangamon County Juvenile Detention Center.

Springfield Police said they responded to the center on the east side of town around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. The department released information about the incident Sunday morning, saying the officers were told that a subject was armed, had possibly shot someone and was holding another hostage.

Once officers arrived on the scene, they found the suspect, who officials said was armed, at the entrance to the facility. Officials added one of the officers shot the suspect, who was taken to HSHS St. John’s Hospital and later died.

A second person was shot duyring the incident, officials said. They were treated and released from the hospital.

The Illinois State Police is taking over the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The officers involved in the response are being put on restricted duty, which is standard department procedure after any officer-involved shooting.