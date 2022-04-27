CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person has died and another person was seriously injured in a car crash in Clay County on Wednesday.

The crash happened on Ingraham Lane east of Sylvite Drive at 1 p.m. State Police determined from their preliminary investigation that a pickup truck crossed the center line for unknown reasons and hit a cargo van head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 36-year-old man from Onley, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the cargo van, 34-year-old Gregory Stewart of Benton, was airlifted to an area hospital with serious injuries.