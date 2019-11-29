One dead in Thanksgiving shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County coroner has released the name of a 20-year-old man who died from a shooting Thanksgiving Day.

Tommy King, of Decatur, died shortly after arriving at Decatur Memorial Hospital via ambulance around 9 p.m. Thursday.

According to the coroner, King suffered gunshot trauma. An autopsy is scheduled for later today.

Police say King was one of two young men they found when responding to reports of a person shot around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Cantrell street.

Once they arrived, they found both him and a 19-year-old Decatur resident, who was taken to an out-of-county trauma center for life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation by Decatur police.

An inquest is pending, according to the coroner.