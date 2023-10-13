SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead and two others are recovering in the hospital after a fiery three-vehicle crash in Springfield on Friday.

The crash happened in northwestern Springfield on Walnut Road, just south of the Sangamon River. Officials with the Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office said they were informed just after 1 p.m. of the crash and that one vehicle was on fire. Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and found a vehicle had indeed caught fire.

The vehicle on fire was occupied, officials said, and the driver did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The driver of a second vehicle and an occupant of a third were taken to the hospital with injuries, but they are expected to be ok.

The Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team is investigating the crash. Sheriff Jack Campbell said updates will be made when new information is available for release.