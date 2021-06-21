One dead in single-car crash

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man died Sunday after the car he was riding in crashed south of Tilton.

A press release says it happened just after 7 p.m. on Georgetown Road Road near Lete Lane.

Troopers say 48-year-old Dianna Drake was driving a maroon 2011 Kia Sorento north on Georgetown Road when she veered off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

Police say Drake was taken to a hospital by ambulance. She is expected to survive.

Investigators say a 39-year-old passenger in her car was hurt during the collision and died at the scene. The coroner is withholding his name until his family has been notified.

Drake was ticketed for improper lane usage, according to the report. No further information was immediately available Monday.