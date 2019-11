COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a crash this afternoon.

It happened Monday afternoon at Route 130 and County Road 1900 North.

Police say the driver was traveling northbound when the truck left the roadway.

Witnesses say it overturned several times.

The driver was a 25-year-old man from Rardin.

He was ejected from the truck and pronounced dead on scene by the Coles County Coroner’s Office.

His name is not being released until family are notified.