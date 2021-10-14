One dead in crash on Route 136

LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) – The Illinois State Police announced that one person was killed in a multiple-vehicle crash that occurred on Tuesday in Logan County.

According to the ISP, a pickup truck was traveling on U.S. Route 136 when it hit a gravity wagon being pulled by a John Deere tractor at 700th Avenue. After hitting the gravity wagon, the truck veered into the opposite lane of the road and was hit by a semi-trailer truck traveling the opposite direction.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The ISP announced that the driver was a 42-year-old male from San Jose, Ill. but have not released his name.

Route 136 between 700th Avenue and Interstate 155 was closed for eight hours while the ISP Traffic Reconstruction Unit investigated the crash.

The Logan County Coroner will release further information after next of kin notifications are made.