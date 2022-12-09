COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Coles County claimed the life of a 24-year-old driver from Florida, Sheriff’s officials said on Friday.

The crash happened on Westfield Road at County Road 2100E. Officials said the driver, identified as Jean Laborde, lost control of their car and slid into the path of a Freightliner van. The two vehicles collided and came to a rest on opposite sides of the road.

Laborde was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Officials said the driver of the van is Donald Edens, 64 of Casey, but did not provide news of his condition.

The crash remains under investigation by the Coles County Sheriff’s Office.