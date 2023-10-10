DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from northern Illinois is dead and a woman from Hindsboro in Douglas County is badly hurt after a crash near Tuscola Monday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:12 p.m. on U.S. Route 36, east of Tuscola. Illinois State Police officials said a Jeep Gladiator was driving west near County Road 1250 East when it crossed the center line. The Gladiator sideswiped a Chevrolet pickup truck and continued west before veering into the eastbound lane, hitting a GMC SUV head-on.

The driver of the Gladiator, identified only as a 59-year-old man from DeKalb, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the GMC was Melissa Smith, 44 of Hindsboro. State Police said she sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was airlifted to a regional hospital.

The driver of the Chevrolet truck that sideswiped the Gladiator was Robert Kelly, 46 of Villa Grove. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital and is expected to be ok.

The roadway was closed as authorities investigated and did not reopen until around 8:30 p.m.